Two Arrested for Alleged Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman in Pune

Pune: Two men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman at knifepoint in front of her cousin after forcing them to get intimate and recording the act in Pune district, a police officer said on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred on Saturday night when the woman and her cousin were sitting together at a secluded spot near their home in Shirur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district, he said, adding the accused have been arrested.

"Two men, in their mid and late 20s, arrived on a motorbike and threatened the duo at knifepoint. They forced them to get intimate while filming the act on their phone. The accused then took turns allegedly raping the woman and robbed her of a gold nose ring and a gold pendant before fleeing the scene," said Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector of Ranjangaon police station.

He added that the woman bravely called the police control room by dialing 112 and reported the incident.