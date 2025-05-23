ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested After Viral Video Shows Humiliating Treatment Of Youth In Jhansi

Jhansi: Poonch police have arrested two individuals after a disturbing video went viral showing a group of villagers, including women, brutally assaulting a young man. The accused, while accusing the young man of molestation, blackened his face, forced him to squat like a "murga" (chicken), paraded him through the village, beat him with slippers, and allegedly made him drink urine.

The youth's father filed a police complaint following which the Poonch police registered a case and apprehended the two accused. The victim has reportedly gone missing from his home following the incident.

According to the father's complaint, the incident occurred on Thursday when his son was en route to a local market. Near Prabhu Dayal Soni's residence, Ravindra Soni, Santosh Soni, Princy, Harshita, and others ambushed him, initiating verbal abuse and subsequently physical assault when he resisted. Despite the father's request for mercy upon his arrival there, the attackers continued their inhumane treatment.