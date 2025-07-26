ETV Bharat / state

Two AP DSPs Killed In Tragic Road Accident Near Choutuppal, Two Others Injured

A tragic road accident near Khaitapur in Choutuppal, Telangana, claimed the lives of Andhra DSPs Chakradhar Rao and Shantha Rao, both from the Intelligence Wing.

Mangled remains of the SUV that collided with a lorry near Khaitapur in Choutuppal, Telangana, killing two Andhra Pradesh DSPs on Saturday. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST

Choutuppal: A tragic road accident near Khaitapur in Choutuppal mandal, Telangana, on Saturday claimed the lives of two senior police officers from Andhra Pradesh. The victims have been identified as DSP Chakradhar Rao (57) and DSP Shantha Rao (54), both serving in the Intelligence and Security Wing.

According to police, the mishap occurred when a Scorpio vehicle proceeding from Vijayawada to Hyderabad lost control, hit the divider, and veered onto the opposite lane. A lorry coming from the other direction crashed into the SUV, crushing its front portion.

Police rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies, which were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Two others in the car, Additional SP Koka Ram Prasad and driver Narsinga Ra,o sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Narsinga Rao has been admitted to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar with a fractured shoulder. ASP Ram Prasad suffered fractured ribs and a leg. Doctors confirmed both are out of danger. Officials said Ram Prasad’s life was likely saved by the use of a seatbelt.

The accident reportedly occurred while the officers were returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada on official duty.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP president Jagan, condole the deaths

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of two DSPs in the road accident.

"It is unfortunate that two DSPs, Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao, working in the intelligence and security wings, died in an accident at Baithapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district," said Naidu in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences to their family members, and I pray to God for the peace of their souls," added Naidu.

Similarly, former chief minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of the two police officials. He conveyed his condolences and prayed for peace for their souls, said a YSRCP press release.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha and Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy expressed deep grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Read more: Seven Dead In Three Separate Road Accidents In Hyderabad Region

