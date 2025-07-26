ETV Bharat / state

Two AP DSPs Killed In Tragic Road Accident Near Choutuppal, Two Others Injured

Mangled remains of the SUV that collided with a lorry near Khaitapur in Choutuppal, Telangana, killing two Andhra Pradesh DSPs on Saturday. ( Etv Bharat )

Choutuppal: A tragic road accident near Khaitapur in Choutuppal mandal, Telangana, on Saturday claimed the lives of two senior police officers from Andhra Pradesh. The victims have been identified as DSP Chakradhar Rao (57) and DSP Shantha Rao (54), both serving in the Intelligence and Security Wing.

According to police, the mishap occurred when a Scorpio vehicle proceeding from Vijayawada to Hyderabad lost control, hit the divider, and veered onto the opposite lane. A lorry coming from the other direction crashed into the SUV, crushing its front portion.

Police rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies, which were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Two others in the car, Additional SP Koka Ram Prasad and driver Narsinga Ra,o sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Narsinga Rao has been admitted to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar with a fractured shoulder. ASP Ram Prasad suffered fractured ribs and a leg. Doctors confirmed both are out of danger. Officials said Ram Prasad’s life was likely saved by the use of a seatbelt.

The accident reportedly occurred while the officers were returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada on official duty.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP president Jagan, condole the deaths