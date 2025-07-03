Two IAF Personnel Drown In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Haldwani: Two Indian Air Force personnel drowned while bathing in a lake called Musatal near Chafi village in Bhimtal of Nainital district.

The bodies of Prince and Sahil were recovered from the stream by police, SDRF personnel and locals. They along with their friends, Saurabh Singh and Brijendra were bathing in the lake when they drowned. Saurabh and Brijendra tried to save them but in vain.

Nainital CO Pramod Sah said the deceased along with six others had been to Musatal. As they along with Saurabh and Brijendra started bathing in the lake, they drowned.

"Prince Yadav and Sahil were posted in Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab. Apart from them, two other friends are also posted there. The deceased's families have been informed and the bodies sent for postmortem," said Sah. He said a case has been registered and investigation into the incident is on. The unit of the Air Force where the deceased were posted have also been informed. Sah said had been raining since morning at the spot where the incident occurred.

Due to incessant in the mountains, rivers and streams are overflowing across Uttarakhand. Police and district administration have been appealing to people not to venture to the banks of rivers and streams unnecessarily.