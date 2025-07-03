ETV Bharat / state

Two IAF Personnel Drown In Uttarakhand's Nainital

The bodies of Prince and Sahil were recovered from the stream by police, SDRF personnel and locals.

Two Indian Air Force personnel drowned while bathing in a lake called Musatal near Chafi village in Bhimtal of Nainital district
The bodies being carried to a hospital by locals and police personnel (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Haldwani: Two Indian Air Force personnel drowned while bathing in a lake called Musatal near Chafi village in Bhimtal of Nainital district.

The bodies of Prince and Sahil were recovered from the stream by police, SDRF personnel and locals. They along with their friends, Saurabh Singh and Brijendra were bathing in the lake when they drowned. Saurabh and Brijendra tried to save them but in vain.

Nainital CO Pramod Sah said the deceased along with six others had been to Musatal. As they along with Saurabh and Brijendra started bathing in the lake, they drowned.

"Prince Yadav and Sahil were posted in Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab. Apart from them, two other friends are also posted there. The deceased's families have been informed and the bodies sent for postmortem," said Sah. He said a case has been registered and investigation into the incident is on. The unit of the Air Force where the deceased were posted have also been informed. Sah said had been raining since morning at the spot where the incident occurred.

Due to incessant in the mountains, rivers and streams are overflowing across Uttarakhand. Police and district administration have been appealing to people not to venture to the banks of rivers and streams unnecessarily.

Haldwani: Two Indian Air Force personnel drowned while bathing in a lake called Musatal near Chafi village in Bhimtal of Nainital district.

The bodies of Prince and Sahil were recovered from the stream by police, SDRF personnel and locals. They along with their friends, Saurabh Singh and Brijendra were bathing in the lake when they drowned. Saurabh and Brijendra tried to save them but in vain.

Nainital CO Pramod Sah said the deceased along with six others had been to Musatal. As they along with Saurabh and Brijendra started bathing in the lake, they drowned.

"Prince Yadav and Sahil were posted in Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab. Apart from them, two other friends are also posted there. The deceased's families have been informed and the bodies sent for postmortem," said Sah. He said a case has been registered and investigation into the incident is on. The unit of the Air Force where the deceased were posted have also been informed. Sah said had been raining since morning at the spot where the incident occurred.

Due to incessant in the mountains, rivers and streams are overflowing across Uttarakhand. Police and district administration have been appealing to people not to venture to the banks of rivers and streams unnecessarily.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB YOUTH DROWNED IN UTTARAKHANDYOUTH DROWNED IN MUSATALUTTARAKHANDIAF

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.