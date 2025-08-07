Two Accused in Journalist Murder Case Shot Dead In Encounter With Uttar Pradesh Police

Sitapur/Prayagraj/Hamirpur: In a major development in the journalist Raghavendra Bajpai murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Special Task Force (STF) have shot dead two criminals in an encounter in Sitapur on Thursday.

The accused, Raju alias Rizwan and Sanjay alias Aqeel Khan, were carrying rewards of Rs one lakh each.

On instructions of SP Ankur Agarwal, a raid was conducted and two bikes intercepted. The miscreants opened fire on the police team and in retaliatory firing two persons sustained gun shots. Both were taken to Pisawan primary health centre and died during treatment.

The duo had fatally shot Bajpai at Hempur crossing of Imalia Sultanpur on March 8. Since then the accused were absconding.

Earlier in 2006, accused Rizwan had allegedly killed Sub-Inspector Parvez Ali under Lakhimpur Kheri police station and in 2011, miscreant Sanjay had allegedly shot dead one Devi Sahay Shukla under Machrehta police station. While Rizwan has 24 cases registered against him, Aqeel has 14.

In another breakthrough, a joint team of STF and police have arrested Ashish Rajan, wanted in many murder cases, following an encounter. Ashish, a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was in the run for many days. Last night, police received a tip-off about Ashish going towards Prayagraj with his partner via Shivrajpur. When Shankargarh Police and STF attempted to arrest him, he resorted to firing. Both Ashish and his partner were injured in retaliatory firing.

According to police, Ashish was active in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and involved in many crimes. Police have recovered an AK-47 rifle and a large amount of live cartridges, 9 mm pistol and the motorcycle involved in the incident from the spot.

Meanwhile police also arrested a man accused of raping an eight-year-old girl in Rath Kotwali area of ​​Hamirpur district following an encounter. The accused has been identified as Brijnandan.

CO Rath Rajiv Pratap Singh said, on Wednesday, a person came to the police station with his daughter and lodged a complaint against a man from his village of allegedly raping her. Police had immediately registered a case and set up teams. Acting on a tip off, police reached near Kanshiram Colony in Shyawari Road on Thursday morning. The accused opened fire on the police team and on retaliatory firing, the accused sustained bullet injury on his leg.

The police recovered a 315 bore pistol, a live cartridge and an empty cartridge from the spot. The injured accused has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.