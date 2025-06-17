Two Accidents Claim Three Lives in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi/Lahaul Spiti: Three persons were killed and 38 others injured in two separate accidents in Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh.

In the first instance one person died and 17 others sustained injuries when a bus fell into a gorge in Patdighat area of Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district. This bus was going from Dhalwan to Kalkhar link road when the driver lost control over the vehicle which fell 200 metres deep into the gorge. The deceased was crushed under the vehicle. The locals reached the spot on hearing screams and distress calls from the survivors and started relief and rescue work. They brought the injured to the road from where they were taken to the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarkaghat Sanjeev Gautam said, "All the injured have been taken to Medical College Nerchowk for treatment. We are investigating the cause of the accident. Initial investigations have revealed that the bus slipped on the turn because of the rainy weather and fell into the gorge. It stopped after hitting a tree."

In the second instance two people were killed when the Tempo Traveller in which they were travelling overturned off the road in Lahaul Spiti. Twenty one passengers were injured in the accident. It is learnt that the driver lost control over the vehicle on Koksar-Rohtang road late Monday evening. The police reached the spot and shifted all the injured to a hospital in Manali. The deceased have been identified as Monica (28 years) and Ravi Gupta (32 years). Both were residents of Haryana.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ilma Afroz said, "The Tempo Traveller overturned near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road. The injured are being treated in Manali.”