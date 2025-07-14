Twist In Tejeshwar Murder Case: Accused Used Voice Changer To Talk Like A Woman

Gadwal: Chilling new details have emerged in the sensational murder case of private surveyor Tejeshwar, shedding light on a web of deceit, betrayal, and premeditated violence. According to Gadwal Inspector (CI) Srinu, who briefed reporters on Sunday, the prime accused, Tirumala Rao and Aishwarya, Tejeshwar's wife, had been in a relationship for five years. Though she was married, she allegedly continued her affair with Tirumala Rao, even after tying the knot with Tejeshwar, reportedly under family pressure.
Investigators have now found out that Tirumala Rao used a voice changer device to disguise his voice as a woman’s while talking to Aishwarya. This was allegedly done to avoid suspicion from Tejeshwar and his family. The device was seized from the bank in Kurnool where Rao worked.
Murder Planned Twice
Frustrated by the complications posed by Tejeshwar’s presence, Aishwarya allegedly urged her lover to eliminate her husband, saying their problems would end only with his death. The couple then approached a supari gang to carry out the murder.
Their first attempt, on June 13, failed when Tejeshwar arrived at Sangala Cheruvu in Gadwal with a friend. However, on June 17, the plan succeeded. Driver Nagesh, along with Parasharam and Raju, lured Tejeshwar into a car and took him to a bungalow in Gadwal. There, they strangled him with knives and other weapons, ending his life.
According to CI Srinu, during the final moments, a terrified Tejeshwar pleaded with the killers, asking them, “Anna, why are you killing me?”
The court recently remanded key accused A1 Tirumala Rao, along with A3 Nagesh, A4 Parasharam, and A5 Raju. All four are now in police custody for four days as further investigation continues.
Also Read
Murder Most Foul: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder With Help Of Paramour
Eight Arrested In Tejeshwar Murder Case, Police Say It Was A Premeditated Murder