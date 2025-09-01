ETV Bharat / state

Five Arrested For Murder Of Priest In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Police said the victim was in a relationship with a woman and was allegedly killed by her husband and others.

Police have arrested five persons including a minor for their alleged involvement in the murder of a temple priest at Takhatpur.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

Bilaspur: Police have arrested five persons including a minor for their alleged involvement in the murder of a temple priest at Takhatpur.

Police said the victim, Jageshwar Pathak (30) was found dead in a temple at Takhatpur by his mother on Sunday morning. The findings of the probe conducted into the incident revealed that Pathak was in a relationship with the wife of a local. It is alleged that the woman had separated from her husband six months back. However, the couple are not legally divorced yet.

Police said when the woman's husband came to know that his wife was in a relationship with Pathak, he planned to eliminate him. On Saturday, the accused reached the temple with his three companions and asked Pathak to perform rituals for his two-wheeler.

As Pathak came out of the temple to perform the rituals, the accused beat him to death with bricks and pipes and fled the spot. As Pathak used to live in the temple, his mother as usual brought tea and breakfast for him the next morning. However, when she reached the courtyard of the temple, she found her son's body in a pool of blood.

The priest's murder enraged the locals. Police started probe into the case with a forensic team and a dog squad and arrested the five accused one of whom is a minor. Police said the accused had also taken Pathak's mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

Police said, Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh, ASP (Rural) Archana Jha and SDPO Kota and police station in-charge Takhatpur along with a team of ACCU played a vital role in solving the murder.

