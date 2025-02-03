ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Being Rebuked By Father Over Studies In Bihar's Purnea

Purnea: A Class VI student died by suicide after being rebuked by his father for not studying well. The incident was reported from Janta Chowk under Kirdar police station in Purnea district.

The deceased, Luv (12), son of Chandan Goswami, was a student of Class VI. Goswami said Luv was good at studies. "But of late he had not being paying attention to studies. His mother used to complain that he did not pay attention to studies due to which I scolded him. But he did not take it well," Goswami said. Luv was alone in his house on Sunday and locked himself in a room and died by suicide. When his parents returned, they found Luv's room was locked from inside. They somehow managed to open it only to find Luv hanging from the ceiling fan. They rushed him to Purnea Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Luv was the eldest among two brothers and a sister.

Kirdar police station in-charge Uday Kumar said after getting information about the incident, the police reached Purnea Medical College and Hospital where Luv's family members were questioned. He said the child took the extreme step after being told to focus on studies. The matter is being investigated, he said, adding no case has yet been filed yet. Kumar said the exact reason for Luv taking the extreme step is being probed.