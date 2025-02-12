Tweet First, Debate Later: Jammu And Kashmir MLAs Start Session Before The Session

Srinagar: Even before the maiden Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convenes after a hiatus of over six years in March, the legislators are vying for visibility ahead of the session.
The Assembly session is scheduled from March 3 with the 90-member legislators told by the Assembly Secretariat to submit their questions and bills by February 10. Each legislator was allowed to submit 20 questions—10 in starred and 10 in unstarred categories along with three private members’ bills and four resolutions.
As many as 800 questions alongside 80 private members bills have been submitted by 82 MLAs for the three-week session.
But before they proceed through the official procedures including the mandatory vetting by J&K Law Department for private members bills, many members took to social media with their proposals.
Unlike the erstwhile state rules, the J&K Reorganisation Act that came after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, requires the private bills be approved before they can be introduced in the House.
But before that happens, the legislators are trying to generate buzz on social media. People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara, Fayaz Ahmad Mir shared his proposed bill seeking ban on sale and manufacture of alcohol in the region.
Alcohol consumption is ravaging lives across J&K & presents a grave threat to the very fabric of our society. Since 2019 the issue has been compounded by its easy availability because of the mushrooming of liquor stores. Kudos to PDP MLA @MirMohdFayaz for introducing a private… pic.twitter.com/30ecF3nqbi— Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) February 12, 2025
He cites its harmful impact including psychological, emotional and physical health of the addict as well as his family.
Mir said that sharing the bill on social media is meant to “generate discourse and support from all sections”.
“If alcohol is banned in Bihar or Gujarat and why not in Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir? We want all to join and pass the bill,” he told ETV Bharat.
Sensing the traction gained by Mir, his counterpart from the ruling National Conference, Ahsan Pardesi has also circulated a similar bill, seeking ban on liquor in Kashmir and “Muslim dominated districts” of Jammu.
Pleased to inform— Ahsan Pardesi (@ahsanpardesi) February 12, 2025
I have already submitted a bill regarding Prohibition of Alcohol in kashmir
*Ahsan Pardesi submits Bill to ban alcohol in Kashmir & Muslim-majority areas of J&K*
*_Says this bill aims to preserve and uphold Kashmir’s rich & spiritual Sufi-Reshi heritage_*… pic.twitter.com/rCQySHJdpP
Likewise, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lone MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik posted the three page questionnaire with regard to vocational teachers, SPOs, MGNREGA and Chenab on social media. He announced to his followers that “some other remaining (questions) will also be added”.
Have submitted the following topics and questions for the Assembly session starting march 2025. Vocational teachers, SPO’s, MGNREGA and someother remaining will also be added pic.twitter.com/lwmd6k9Op1— Mehraj Malik (@MehrajMalikAAP) February 11, 2025
MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad claimed that he was the first to submit a bill, demanding a complete ban on alcohol saying liquor has no place in J&K. Besides, he has sought a ban on online gaming and accountability in the education sector.
But not everyone approves this. Four-time legislator from Kulgam MY Tarigami describes these actions before the session against propriety of the House.
The senior Communist Party leader said that these questions or bills submitted by them have to be discussed inside the House as per the laid down procedure rather than preemptively on social media before the scrutiny of the bill.
Tarigami, who was part of the consultation process for framing rules of running the House by the Speaker, said rules are the same with little modification. This includes replacing the Governor with Lieutenant Governor and quorum of the House to 10 from the previous 23 members.
Read more:
- Top Security Huddle In Kashmir To Focus On Counterterrorism Strategy In The Absence of CM
- J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s Meeting With Amit Shah Dubbed Political Shift, Dismissed As 'Propaganda'
- 'People Losing Faith...': Karra Jabs Omar On Business Rules, Statehood As Congress Turns Against Ally NC In Jammu Kashmir