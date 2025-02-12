ETV Bharat / state

Tweet First, Debate Later: Jammu And Kashmir MLAs Start Session Before The Session

Srinagar: Even before the maiden Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convenes after a hiatus of over six years in March, the legislators are vying for visibility ahead of the session.

The Assembly session is scheduled from March 3 with the 90-member legislators told by the Assembly Secretariat to submit their questions and bills by February 10. Each legislator was allowed to submit 20 questions—10 in starred and 10 in unstarred categories along with three private members’ bills and four resolutions.

As many as 800 questions alongside 80 private members bills have been submitted by 82 MLAs for the three-week session.

But before they proceed through the official procedures including the mandatory vetting by J&K Law Department for private members bills, many members took to social media with their proposals.

Unlike the erstwhile state rules, the J&K Reorganisation Act that came after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, requires the private bills be approved before they can be introduced in the House.

But before that happens, the legislators are trying to generate buzz on social media. People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara, Fayaz Ahmad Mir shared his proposed bill seeking ban on sale and manufacture of alcohol in the region.

He cites its harmful impact including psychological, emotional and physical health of the addict as well as his family.