Karur Rally Stampede: TVK Party Executive Arjuna Files Petition Demanding CBI Probe

In his petition, Adhav Arjuna also wrote Vijay should be allowed to visit Karur to console the families of those who died during the campaign.
Chennai: Days after 41 people were killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, TVK election campaign management unit general secretary Adhav Arjuna has filed a petition in the Chennai High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the incident.
In the petition, it was stated that 'TVK leader and actor Vijay is planning to conduct a political campaign across Tamil Nadu from September 20 to December 20. As part of this, Vijay campaigned in Velusamipuram, Karur, on September 27.
However, permission was given at an alternative location instead of the requested location for the campaign. Arjuna accused the police provide necessary assistance only to the ruling party, DMK.
According to him, the police deliberately gave permission for the meeting in an unsafe place. They followed the same procedure in Nagai, Trichy and Namakkal.
He alleged that the electricity was deliberately cut off. They attacked the volunteers with shoes and stones. "Permission was given to hold the meeting from 3 pm to 10 pm. Permission was given deliberately to cause trouble at that place.
Furthermore, the policemen, who deliberately allowed an ambulance without a patient to go through the middle of the meeting, lathi-charged the public," Arjuna wrote in his petition.
He further wrote Vijay should be allowed to visit the victims in person and console them. "The investigation of this case should be transferred to the CBI to find out the truth about the conspiracy and political vendetta that led to the deaths," Arjuna stated in his petition.
Why 40 dead bodies autopsied overnight?
Adhav Arjuna's lawyer Arivazhagan has alleged that a conspiracy was the reason for the stampede at the TVK Party rally in Karur.
According to him, a public interest litigation is to be filed on behalf of the TVK Election Campaign Management general secretary, Adhav Arjuna, in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in this regard.
Meanwhile, lawyer Arivazhagan, appearing for Adhav Arjuna, met the media at the Madurai session of the High Court. "The police unnecessarily lathi-charged at the Karur rally. The power supply has also been cut off. DMK members have already posted on social media that such an incident will happen. Vijay's vehicle was slow to reach the specified place so as not to cause any disruption to the people and traffic," he said.
According to him, the police and DMK district in charge created confusion in the meeting, resulting in a loss of life. "Why were the bodies of 40 people autopsied overnight who died in the stampede?," he questioned.
He continued, "Even though the autopsy was not supposed to be performed at night, it was done in a hurried manner. Where did the doctors come from to perform the autopsy? Are they qualified for it? There is a conspiracy behind this stampede. Therefore, the state government should not investigate this case; it should be handed over to the CBI. This will be filed as a public interest litigation by TVK."
