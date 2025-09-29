ETV Bharat / state

Karur Rally Stampede: TVK Party Executive Arjuna Files Petition Demanding CBI Probe

Aftermath of the stampede which occurred on Saturday, resulted in at least 39 fatalities, including 17 women and 9 children, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

Chennai: Days after 41 people were killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, TVK election campaign management unit general secretary Adhav Arjuna has filed a petition in the Chennai High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the incident.

In the petition, it was stated that 'TVK leader and actor Vijay is planning to conduct a political campaign across Tamil Nadu from September 20 to December 20. As part of this, Vijay campaigned in Velusamipuram, Karur, on September 27.

However, permission was given at an alternative location instead of the requested location for the campaign. Arjuna accused the police provide necessary assistance only to the ruling party, DMK.

According to him, the police deliberately gave permission for the meeting in an unsafe place. They followed the same procedure in Nagai, Trichy and Namakkal.

He alleged that the electricity was deliberately cut off. They attacked the volunteers with shoes and stones. "Permission was given to hold the meeting from 3 pm to 10 pm. Permission was given deliberately to cause trouble at that place.

Furthermore, the policemen, who deliberately allowed an ambulance without a patient to go through the middle of the meeting, lathi-charged the public," Arjuna wrote in his petition.

He further wrote Vijay should be allowed to visit the victims in person and console them. "The investigation of this case should be transferred to the CBI to find out the truth about the conspiracy and political vendetta that led to the deaths," Arjuna stated in his petition.