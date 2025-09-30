TVK Party Cadre Dies By Suicide Post- Karur Stampede; Blames Former DMK Minister In Note
Ayyappan ended his life feeling depressed after continuously watching news related to the incident on social media.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Villupuram: A local leader of Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam died by suicide in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Monday evening, suspected to be following the shock of the stampede at the party’s rally in Karur on Saturday (September 27), police said.
41 people died in a stampede during the campaign of TVK party leader Vijay in Karur on September 27; many were injured. According to police, Ayyappan, aged 50, is the branch secretary of the party in Virpattu village in the district, ended his life feeling depressed after continuously watching news related to the incident on social media.
Hailing from Virpattu village, Ayyappan has been living in Chennai with his family and visits his mother in his hometown occasionally. He reached Villupuram three days ago. The TVK cadre ended his life on Monday evening when no one else was at home.
Ayyappan’s mother screamed in anguish on seeing the dead body. The neighbours gathered and informed the police. Upon receiving information, Gingee police recovered Ayyappan's body and sent it to the Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Subsequently, the police seized a cellphone and a letter from his pocket. The police are continuing to investigate the incident.
The letter, which is said to have been written by him, said, “There was insufficient police security during Vijay's visit to Karur district. But Vijay's fans worked well. Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji put pressure on the public, and the tragic incident happened because of him. The police are also complicit in it. He (Senthil Balaji) should be arrested and imprisoned.”
Senthil Balaji, mentioned in the letter, is a former DMK minister. It is noteworthy that Senthil Balaji played a major role in the DMK's landslide victory in the Kongu region, which includes Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, and Namakkal districts, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the police investigating the tragic stampede have arrested the TVK's West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, as the probe widened on Monday. The tragedy occurred last week after Vijay completed his speech at a packed ground in Velayuthampalayam near Karur. Witnesses said sudden power cuts caused panic, leading people to rush towards backup lighting and exit points. In the ensuing crush, 41 people, including women and children, lost their lives, while more than 60 were injured.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read more: