TVK Party Cadre Dies By Suicide Post- Karur Stampede; Blames Former DMK Minister In Note

Villupuram: A local leader of Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam died by suicide in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Monday evening, suspected to be following the shock of the stampede at the party’s rally in Karur on Saturday (September 27), police said.

41 people died in a stampede during the campaign of TVK party leader Vijay in Karur on September 27; many were injured. According to police, Ayyappan, aged 50, is the branch secretary of the party in Virpattu village in the district, ended his life feeling depressed after continuously watching news related to the incident on social media.

Hailing from Virpattu village, Ayyappan has been living in Chennai with his family and visits his mother in his hometown occasionally. He reached Villupuram three days ago. The TVK cadre ended his life on Monday evening when no one else was at home.

The letter found in Ayyappan's pocket (ETV Bharat)

Ayyappan’s mother screamed in anguish on seeing the dead body. The neighbours gathered and informed the police. Upon receiving information, Gingee police recovered Ayyappan's body and sent it to the Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Subsequently, the police seized a cellphone and a letter from his pocket. The police are continuing to investigate the incident.