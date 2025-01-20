TVK leader Vijay Urges Centre, State Govt To Re-Examine Proposed Parandur Airport Site

Chennai: Actor and TVK leader Vijay has urged the Centre and state government to re-examine the proposed Parandur airport site amid protests by local people.

Extending his support to the farmers protesting against the proposed airport, Vijay alleged the a section in the DMK dispensation was "gaining" from this project. A government that decides to build an airport by destroying 90 percent farmland is "anti-people", he alleged.

People of Parandur area of ​​Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district have been protesting for more than 910 days against the construction of the second Chennai airport here. Vijay went to meet the protesters on Monday but was prevented by the police from entering the village. He was allowed speak to the villagers from a van in front of the hall.

Vijay wondered as to why the DMK, which earlier opposed eight-lane expressway project in the state, did not take a similar stand in respect of Parandur airport project, which he said was being built by destroying of over 1000 acres of land and 13 waterbodies.

Vijay told the protesting villagers, "You have been fighting for your land for over 910 days. I heard a boy named Rahul talking about your struggle. I immediately felt like I had to see you and talk to you. I want to say that I have come here because I want to stand with you."

He said that the most important people in a house are the elders and for a country, it is the farmers. "That is why I was determined that I should bow down before you before starting my political journey. As a child of your house, my political journey starts from here with your blessings. In the first state conference of my party in Vikravandi, I spoke about the party's policies. I announced the policy of regional state development that does not harm nature and can face ecological and climate crisis. I announced the second policy as the farmers' land protection. I am not saying all this to get votes," he clarified.

"I will not hesitate to wage a legal battle in support of the farmers in this matter. I will stand firm with you in this effort," he said.

He said scientific studies have shown that the reason behind Chennai floods is destruction of swamps and water bodies around the city. One who says that the airport will be built by destroying 90 percent of the agricultural land is an anti-people government, he alleged.

"A resolution was passed in the Legislative Assembly opposing the construction of a mine in Aritapatti in Madurai district. We also supported it. The same stand should have been taken here. The people of this area are like those of Arittapatti, known for its ecological and historical significance. The government that passed a resolution in favour of Arittapatti people did not do so for Parandur, he said.

"I want to ask the rulers a few questions. When you were in the opposition, you opposed the Salem eight-lane highway. Also, you opposed the Kattupalli port. The same stance should be taken here. I do not understand what stance it is to support farmers when you are in the opposition and go against them when you are in power," he said.

He said, "People will not stand idle watching your drama. People are watching your drama of standing with farmers for your own convenience and withdrawing support if there is no benefit. I know that you are staging dramas in a conniving manner".

"I request the Union and state governments to re-examine the area surveyed for the construction of the airport in Parandur. Shift this project to a place where there is lesser impact on agriculture. Development leads to progress but disaster that occurs in the name of development must be prevented, he said.

The actor-politician said that people of Parandur have faith in the ancestral deities of Amman and Hareiyammman. He urged people not to lose faith and assured to stand with them. "I did not get permission to come to your village and talk to you. I do not know why I am prohibited from entering your village. I don't know why they are doing this. Stay confident. Good things will happen, victory is certain," he said.