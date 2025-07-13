TVK Leader Vijay Calls On CM Stalin To Apologise For Custodial Deaths In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and actor Vijay on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, to apologise to the families of the 24 people who died in police interrogations during the DMK regime.

The death of Ajithkumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivaganga district, who was allegedly beaten by the police, has sparked widespread outrage across the state. Vijay met with Ajith Kumar's family and offered financial assistance.

Attending a protest gathering at Chennai today, the TVK leader said, "Thiruppuvanam Ajithkumar is a young man from a simple family. Chief Minister Stalin apologised for his death in the police station. There is nothing wrong with that, but since the DMK regime came into power, 24 people were killed in the name of an investigation in the police station. Why didn't you say sorry to their family members? Say sorry to them too".

Recalling that when the investigation into the lock-up deaths in the previous regime was transferred to the CBI, Stalin allegedly termed it an insult to the Tamil Nadu police, he asked, "When the case of those murdered by the police was transferred to the CBI in the previous regime, you condemned it as the Leader of the Opposition. Are the Tamil Nadu Police incompetent?"

"The Dravidian model government has now become a sorry-ma government. The Chief Minister should also provide relief to the families of the 24 people who have died in the name of investigation in the police stations so far," he said. "If all the criminal incidents in Tamil Nadu can only be solved by the intervention of the courts, then why are you in power?" he asked.