'Deceiving People': TVK Chief Vijay Slams Tamil Nadu Government For Not Abolishing NEET Exam

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has slammed the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly deceiving people by making false promises during the elections. He said the government knows the reality behind the non-cancellation of the NEET exam, but they deceive people again after the polls.

On Friday, a debate was held in the Tamil Nadu assembly regarding the NEET exam, during which opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami questioned the government over the controversial NEET exams.

Palaniswami said, “The DMK had announced in its election manifesto that it would cancel the NEET exam. But even after 4 years, the DMK government has not taken steps to cancel the NEET exam. Will steps be taken to cancel the NEET exam?”

In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “If the Congress party, an allied party, had won the parliamentary polls, we would have scrapped the NEET exam. However, the BJP, which is supported by the AIADMK, presently holds power. If the INDIA coalition takes power, the NEET test will be discontinued.”

Following the heated discussions in the assembly, the actor-turned-politician Vijay criticised the DMK government regarding the NEET exam announcement.

“The idea of the rulers of Tamil Nadu is to deceive the people by making false promises during the elections and to deceive the people again after winning the elections. There is various evidence for this. The most important of them is related to the NEET exam issue,” he wrote on X in Tamil.

“During the 2021 election campaign, the current rulers convinced the people of Tamil Nadu by campaigning that if we come to power, we will cancel the NEET exam, that we know the secret to cancel the NEET exam,” he says.

“But now the power to cancel the NEET exam lies with the Union government. Isn't it an act of deceiving the people who voted for it by saying that the state government cannot cancel it? The Tamil Nadu rulers, who dream of deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu by telling any lie, will not be able to achieve their dreams in the future,” he adds.