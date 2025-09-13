ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief, Actor-Politician Vijay's First Poll Campaign Address Lost In Audio Glitch

Tiruchirappalli: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's address from atop his campaign vehicle here on Saturday was marred by audio issues and out of his 20-minute speech, barely one to two minutes was audible and clear. Cadres, fans and the people who had gathered in thousands chanted 'Vijay, Vijay' as his speech became almost incomprehensible barring some remarks, words and points.

"Will you vote for the DMK? he asked after raising a number of questions seeking to push the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government to a tight corner.

One of his key accusation was that the DMK government did not fulfill its assurances made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election. He also hit out at the DMK regime over the illegal kidney sale racket. When Vijay began his speech by 3 PM, he outlined the significance of choosing Tiruchirappalli for his maiden rally.

He said that it was here that Dravidian icon, DMK founder CN Annadurai decided in 1956 to enter the electoral race. It was here that AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran held his first state conference in 1974 after launching his party in 1972.

Tiruchirappali was renowned also for communal harmony and rationalist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy lived here. During the days of yore, before going to battlefield, kings used to pray to their family deities. Similarly, Vijay said he has visited Tiruchirappalli.