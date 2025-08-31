ETV Bharat / state

TV Journalist Shot In Manipur's Senapati

Imphal/ Guwahati: A TV journalist was shot in Manipur's Senapati district, where he went to cover a flower festival, police said on Sunday. Deep Saikia, a journalist of the Nagaland-based Hornbill TV, received gunshot wounds on his armpits and legs, they said.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Laii village of the Naga-dominated district, where Saikia was covering the Zinnia flower festival, they added. The gunman was caught along with an air gun by the locals and handed over to the police, officials said. Police said they were investigating the motive behind the attack on the journalist.

Speaking to PTI from a private hospital in Dimapur, where he was admitted, Saikia said, "We were five persons returning after covering the event and had got out of our vehicle to relieve ourselves. Suddenly, I was shot in my right leg, and within a gap of a few seconds, the second bullet hit my right armpit."

"I was the only one shot twice among the five people, and it makes me suspect that it was not random bullets that hit me," he said. Saikia, who is from Assam's Jorhat district, claimed he has received threats to his life, which he has informed the police.

"Without evidence, I cannot name anyone. But life threats were there against me related to my work, and I urge the police to investigate all angles," he added.