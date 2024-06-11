TV Anchor Molested On Highway In Roorkee, 2 Held

Roorkee: A Dehradun-based TV anchor and her sister were allegedly molested on a highway in Roorkee by two inebriated youths who were later arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday night near Amanatgarh village under Buggawala police station area when the two were going to Roorkee from Dehradun in a car.

Buggawala police station in-charge inspector Manoj Sharma said a case was registered based on a complaint registered by the two women and the accused, Arjun and Shivam, residents of Ismailpur village, were arrested on charges of molestation. The two culprits were presented before court and have now been sent to jail, Sharma said.

It has been learnt that the accused were following the anchor's car in a bike for a while. Upon reaching near Amanatgarh village, the youths overtook the car and stopped it infront of the car. When the two women confronted the accused, they started misbehaving with them.

The complainants alleged that the accused broke the window pane and molested them. The two women were also assaulted and their clothes torn off. The two somehow managed to escape and reported the incident at Buggawala police station checkpost.

On information, police reached the spot and arrested one accused while the other, who had initially fled from the spot, was arrested on Monday. The accused, Arjun and Shivam, are currently lodged in jail, police said.

