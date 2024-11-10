ETV Bharat / state

Tuskers Enter Chirmiri Locality In Chhattisgarh, Forest Team Drives Them Away

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: Two tuskers entered the Pokhari Dafaai Chhath Ghat under Ward No 8 in Korea Colliery of the Chirmiri Municipal Corporation area of ​​the district at dusk on Sunday, in a scary return of the jumbo attacks. The tuskers waded into the deep area of the pond, creating a stir among the locals.

"Late in the evening, two elephants entered this area. One elephant had tusks, and the other didn't have them. Seeing the jumbos, the locals gathered around the pond and shouted at them, due to which the elephants entered the pond. Subsequently, more people gathered here to see the elephants," Hira Kuldeep, a resident said.

Locals immediately informed the police and the forest department about the strange visitors. After this, a team from the Korea Police Outpost and the Korea Kalri forest division reached the spot. Police have advised people not to venture near the jumbos.