Tusker Tramples Three of Family in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Neighbour Also Dies

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): Tragedy struck Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district early Saturday morning when a wild elephant claimed the lives of four people, including three of a family. The deceased include Rameshwar Soni (35), daughter Ravita (9), brother Ajay Soni (25) and neighbour Ashwin Kujur (28).

The incident occurred in Bagcha Nagar panchayat at 1 am when the tusker, which had strayed into the village, attacked a house on the roadside. The elephant first damaged the wall of Rameshwar Soni's residence before attacking the family members sleeping inside.

Rameshwar, his daughter Ravita and Ajay were trampled to death. Hearing their screams, neighbour Ashwin rushed to the scene and was also attacked by the elephant. Residents reported that the lack of lighting in the area made it difficult to detect and avoid the elephant. The incident has sparked significant fear and mourning in the village. Authorities and local forest staff responded promptly, arriving at the scene and sending the bodies for post-mortem.

The families of the victims have been given an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each with additional compensation of Rs 5.75 lakhs to follow the completion of formalities. Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay confirmed the incident and noted that this particular tusker has developed destructive behaviour having previously damaged several homes. Plans are underway to relocate the elephant to prevent further attacks, following orders from higher authorities.