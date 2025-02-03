Turtle Deaths Surge On Andhra Coast, Over 3000 Carcasses Found In January

Amaravathi: At least 3,085 sea turtles were found dead along the Andhra Pradesh coast in January 2025, sparking a major concern among the locals and environmentalists.
A survey by Tree Foundation—a marine conservation NGO in collaboration with the Forest Department, Fisheries Department, Coast Guard, and Marine Police—revealed that thousands more turtles are feared to have been killed at sea.
Fishing Nets Turn Death Traps
Experts said that the major causes of the turtle deaths were motorboats, fishing nets, and marine pollution as the creatures venture out of the waters every 40 minutes to breathe.
“The peak of turtles is between December and March, but it proved fatal for them as several get killed even before laying eggs. This scenario has seriously affected their reproduction cycle,” they said.
Supraja Dharini, founder of the Tree Foundation, alleged that many fishermen go against the norms and lay the fishing nets in violation of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fisheries Regulation Act. She said the act allows fishing 8 km away from the shore, but the fishing community allegedly didn’t follow that.
“The use of dangerous nets such as Kona (gill nets), Atuka, and teak nets has resulted in aggravating the situation,” Dharini said. “Last year at least 138 turtles died in the egg-laying stage after getting trapped in a teak net on the Krishna district coast,” she said.
Call for Urgent Action
Dharinin said killing sea turtles, the world's oldest and most important marine species, or consuming their eggs is a punishable offence under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act (1972). The law has a provision of up to 7 years imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine.
However, illegal fishing is going on unabated in Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Tamil Nadu’s Marabout region.
Given this serious situation, conservationists demanded to ban fishing within 8 km of the coast and prohibit the use of hazardous nets. They also advocated for introducing Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs)—special escape mechanisms in fishing nets—to prevent accidental turtle deaths.
