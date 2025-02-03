ETV Bharat / state

Turtle Deaths Surge On Andhra Coast, Over 3000 Carcasses Found In January

Amaravathi: At least 3,085 sea turtles were found dead along the Andhra Pradesh coast in January 2025, sparking a major concern among the locals and environmentalists.

A survey by Tree Foundation—a marine conservation NGO in collaboration with the Forest Department, Fisheries Department, Coast Guard, and Marine Police—revealed that thousands more turtles are feared to have been killed at sea.

Fishing Nets Turn Death Traps

Experts said that the major causes of the turtle deaths were motorboats, fishing nets, and marine pollution as the creatures venture out of the waters every 40 minutes to breathe.

“The peak of turtles is between December and March, but it proved fatal for them as several get killed even before laying eggs. This scenario has seriously affected their reproduction cycle,” they said.

Supraja Dharini, founder of the Tree Foundation, alleged that many fishermen go against the norms and lay the fishing nets in violation of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fisheries Regulation Act. She said the act allows fishing 8 km away from the shore, but the fishing community allegedly didn’t follow that.