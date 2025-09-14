ETV Bharat / state

Andhra: 4% Of Turakapalem Fever Cases Traced To Melioidosis; Uranium Residues In Water Raise Alarm

Amaravati: Health authorities have identified melioidosis, a rare but serious bacterial infection, as the cause of illness in four out of 109 fever cases reported in Turakapalem village of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. One patient has died and several others are undergoing treatment in Guntur hospitals, according to government officials.

Uranium Residues Detected in Water

In a parallel study, water contamination emerged as another potential source of health problems in Turakapalem. Water, soil, and blood samples collected from the village were sent to laboratories in Chennai AIIMS and Guntur Government General Hospital. Results from the Chennai lab, received on Saturday, confirmed the presence of uranium residues in village water sources.

The contamination is believed to have originated from quarry pits in the surrounding area, as villagers often used this water. In addition to uranium, traces of strontium and E. coli bacteria were detected. While earlier local tests showed minimal bacterial contamination, the Chennai analysis reported different findings.

Doctors have warned that uranium exposure through water and food is highly dangerous, with potential damage to the kidneys, liver, lungs, brain, bones, and skin. Prolonged exposure can even be fatal.

Health Screening Findings

Meanwhile, authorities conducted extensive health screenings in the village. Out of 2,018 adults, 1,501 underwent 42 types of medical tests. The results highlighted several health concerns: