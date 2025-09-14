Andhra: 4% Of Turakapalem Fever Cases Traced To Melioidosis; Uranium Residues In Water Raise Alarm
Results from the Chennai lab tests confirmed the presence of uranium residues in village water sources
Published : September 14, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST
Amaravati: Health authorities have identified melioidosis, a rare but serious bacterial infection, as the cause of illness in four out of 109 fever cases reported in Turakapalem village of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. One patient has died and several others are undergoing treatment in Guntur hospitals, according to government officials.
Uranium Residues Detected in Water
In a parallel study, water contamination emerged as another potential source of health problems in Turakapalem. Water, soil, and blood samples collected from the village were sent to laboratories in Chennai AIIMS and Guntur Government General Hospital. Results from the Chennai lab, received on Saturday, confirmed the presence of uranium residues in village water sources.
The contamination is believed to have originated from quarry pits in the surrounding area, as villagers often used this water. In addition to uranium, traces of strontium and E. coli bacteria were detected. While earlier local tests showed minimal bacterial contamination, the Chennai analysis reported different findings.
Doctors have warned that uranium exposure through water and food is highly dangerous, with potential damage to the kidneys, liver, lungs, brain, bones, and skin. Prolonged exposure can even be fatal.
Health Screening Findings
Meanwhile, authorities conducted extensive health screenings in the village. Out of 2,018 adults, 1,501 underwent 42 types of medical tests. The results highlighted several health concerns:
- Diabetes was detected in 7% of residents.
- Kidney function issues were observed in 6%.
- Liver function problems were noted in 10%.
- Cholesterol disorders were confirmed in 59 people.
- Anaemia was detected in 48 residents, two-thirds of whom were women.
Minister Satyakumar Yadav on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the failure of local health officials to promptly inform the government about the series of deaths in the village in recent months. He directed the department to submit a comprehensive report within a week, including expert analyses, recommendations from medical teams, and detailed case sheets.
The Minister instructed officials to upgrade the digital monitoring systems used by ANMs and ASHA workers (village-level health volunteers). The system will now be required to automatically generate alerts for unusual death spikes at the district and state levels.
He also ordered a similar health study in the neighbouring village of Kothareddypalem, which shares comparable ecological and health conditions, to prevent further outbreaks. Public Health Director Padmavati, Guntur GGH Superintendent Ramana, Medical College Principal Sundarachari, and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.
What is Melioidosis?
Melioidosis is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, commonly present in soil and contaminated water in tropical regions. The disease spreads through direct contact with soil or water, especially through cuts or wounds, and can also be inhaled during heavy rains or floods.
Symptoms range from fever and cough to severe pneumonia and septicemia. If untreated, the infection can be fatal. People with chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, or liver problems are more vulnerable.
Read More