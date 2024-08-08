Tumakuru: Constable Catches Thief Involved In 32 Cases In Cinematic Style

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Police recently succeeded in arresting a thief, who was allegedly involved in 32 cases, including theft in the Koratagere police station of the district.

The accused has been identified as Manjesh. Tumakuru police constable Doddalingaiah's bravery in locating and arresting the thief has been widely appreciated.

Manjesh recently committed a theft in a house near Koratagere Town DCC Bank. CCTV cameras were checked to find the accused. Besides, it was revealed, that the accused travelled around the city and then reached Bangalore via Dabaspet and Nelamangala, police said.

On August 6, information was received about Manjesh coming on a two-wheeler near Sadashivnagar traffic junction. Alerted by this, constable Doddalingaiah, attached to the Karnataka Police, stopped the accused with his bike.

However, the accused Manjesh tried to escape without stopping the vehicle. In this case, the constable held the leg of the accused tightly in a cinematic manner. Constable Doddalingaiah, who dragged him about 20 meters and did not let go, succeeded in capturing him. The accused was arrested with the cooperation of Sadashivanagar Traffic Police Station Female Assistant Sub Inspector Nagamma and Home Guard Staff Sridhar and members of the public, a senior police official said.

The top police officials from the state lauded the constable for his valour.