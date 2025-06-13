TTD Unveils High-Tech Reforms For Tirumala Temple: Scanners, Anti-Drone System, Free RTC Trips

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao on Thursday announced a series of technological and service-oriented reforms aimed at enhancing security, transparency, and devotee experience at the Tirumala temple.

Speaking to the media about the progress made over the past year and the upcoming initiatives, EO Shyamala Rao said, “We are now providing high-quality 'Annaprasadam' using only FSSAI-certified ingredients. Devotees have expressed satisfaction with the improved standards.”

Key Highlights:

Security Enhancements:

Proposal sent to operate 150 free RTC trips daily to Tirumala hill.

Plans to install state-of-the-art vehicle scanners at the Alipiri checkpoint to thoroughly screen cars and buses.

Anti-drone system is being introduced to prevent unauthorised drone activity over the sacred hills.

Solar-powered CCTV cameras will be installed along the ghat roads for enhanced surveillance.

A Deputy EO-level officer will oversee the protection of TTD’s properties and agricultural lands.

Pilgrim Services

Launch of an Aadhaar authentication system to eliminate middlemen.

Laddu receipts to be made available via self-service kiosks soon.

A chatbot will be introduced to assist pilgrims with queries.

WhatsApp services will provide real-time updates on darshan timings, ticket statuses and room refunds.

Global Outreach: In line with the Chief Minister’s vision, TTD is in talks with NRIs to construct Venkateswara Swamy temples in countries with a large Hindu population. Discussions are ongoing to decide whether TTD will manage these temples or delegate construction and operations to local communities abroad. EO Shyamala Rao emphasised that all initiatives are being undertaken to improve devotee convenience, transparency and ensure Tirumala's sanctity and security are preserved amid growing footfall and technological challenges.

Read more: AI Technology To Facilitate Lord Balaji Darshan In Tirumala Reduce Waiting Times And Bring Transparency