TTD Plans Better Accommodation, Temple Revamp, AI-Based Pilgrim Services At Tirumala

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) governing council has approved a slew of development projects aimed at enhancing facilities for all devotees, including the VIPs.
The council has sanctioned a total of Rs 772 crore for the reconstruction and repairing of 6,282 rooms, ensuring high-standard accommodation in Tirumala.
Disclosing the decisions taken at the governing body meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, TTD chairman BR Naidu and executive officer J Shyamala Rao said that along with approving the 2025-26 budget of Rs 5,258.68 crore, several key resolutions were passed. Board members Suchitra Ella, Jyothula Nehru, Panabaka Lakshmi, Shantaram, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Narsi Reddy, and others attended the meeting.
The TTD has also clarified its commitment to safeguard temple assets:
- 35.25 acre allotted to Mumtaz, Devalok, and MRKR organisations near Edukondalu is being taken back.
- 15 acre given to the Tourism Development Department will also be reclaimed and alternative plots will be offered elsewhere.
- The land allotted to Science City stands cancelled.
Expansion of Srivari Temples in India and abroad
TTD plans to build Srivari temples in foreign countries and in all state capitals across India. For this a host of initiatives have been planned:
- A new trust will be set up along with the existing Srivani Trust to collect donations from devotees.
- Letters have been sent to Chief Ministers requesting support for temple construction.
- A grand temple will be built at Kodangal, the constituency of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
- Renovation assistance will be extended to temples at Gangammagudi (Tirupati), Talakona, Bugga (Kurnool), Upamaka (Anakapalle), Srigiri (Secunderabad), Dharmavaram, and Karimnagar.
- TTD reiterated that only Hindus will be allowed to perform temple duties.
Key Decisions for Devotee Welfare
Google has proposed providing AI technology to improve the speed and efficiency of Srivari darshan. The council is considering shifting the VIP break darshan to 5:30 am to avoid inconvenience for general devotees. Plans are underway to enable both online and offline darshan ticket booking for the elderly and the differently-abled.
Action Against Malpractice
The TTD has blacklisted Srinivasa Seva Samiti, an organisation found supplying substandard goods under the guise of providing food materials. Additionally, 25,500 darshan coupons previously allotted to the organisation have been cancelled. The Agama Advisory Council, which reportedly made several incorrect decisions, will be reconstituted with five new members.
Rs 5,258.68 crore budget for 2025-26
The board approved the 2025-26 annual budget, estimating it at Rs 5,258.68 crore, marking an increase of Rs 78.83 crore compared to the previous year.
