TTD Plans Better Accommodation, Temple Revamp, AI-Based Pilgrim Services At Tirumala

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) governing council has approved a slew of development projects aimed at enhancing facilities for all devotees, including the VIPs.

The council has sanctioned a total of Rs 772 crore for the reconstruction and repairing of 6,282 rooms, ensuring high-standard accommodation in Tirumala.

Disclosing the decisions taken at the governing body meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, TTD chairman BR Naidu and executive officer J Shyamala Rao said that along with approving the 2025-26 budget of Rs 5,258.68 crore, several key resolutions were passed. Board members Suchitra Ella, Jyothula Nehru, Panabaka Lakshmi, Shantaram, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Narsi Reddy, and others attended the meeting.

The TTD has also clarified its commitment to safeguard temple assets:

35.25 acre allotted to Mumtaz, Devalok, and MRKR organisations near Edukondalu is being taken back.

15 acre given to the Tourism Development Department will also be reclaimed and alternative plots will be offered elsewhere.

The land allotted to Science City stands cancelled.

Expansion of Srivari Temples in India and abroad