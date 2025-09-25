ETV Bharat / state

Andhra: TTD Plans 600-Ft Lord Rama Statue At Vontimitta

Vontimitta: The temle town of Vontimitta is set to witness a historic transformation. Experts appointed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have proposed developing Vontimitta into a national tourist and spiritual hub. Central to this plan is the installation of a giant statue of Lord Rama in the middle of the town’s famous tank.

“The goal is not only to construct a monumental statue but also to develop Vontimitta as a landmark destination that draws devotees and tourists for decades to come,” said a senior official involved in the project.

According to the recently submitted master plan report by the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, the proposed statue will stand a staggering 600 feet tall, making it one of the tallest statues of Lord Rama in the world. The statue is planned to rise majestically in the waters of the pond, near the Rama temple, captivating the attention and devotion of pilgrims and tourists alike.