Andhra: TTD Plans 600-Ft Lord Rama Statue At Vontimitta
TTD plans a 600-ft Lord Rama statue at Vontimitta, aiming to develop the temple town into a major spiritual-tourist hub
Published : September 25, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST
Vontimitta: The temle town of Vontimitta is set to witness a historic transformation. Experts appointed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have proposed developing Vontimitta into a national tourist and spiritual hub. Central to this plan is the installation of a giant statue of Lord Rama in the middle of the town’s famous tank.
“The goal is not only to construct a monumental statue but also to develop Vontimitta as a landmark destination that draws devotees and tourists for decades to come,” said a senior official involved in the project.
According to the recently submitted master plan report by the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, the proposed statue will stand a staggering 600 feet tall, making it one of the tallest statues of Lord Rama in the world. The statue is planned to rise majestically in the waters of the pond, near the Rama temple, captivating the attention and devotion of pilgrims and tourists alike.
The comprehensive report takes into account the expected influx of devotees over the next 30 years and outlines several infrastructural improvements to make Vontimitta a world-class spiritual and tourist destination. The town’s strategic location situated between the Kadapa-Renigunta National Highway and the Chennai-Mumbai railway line makes it easily accessible to visitors from across the country.
The development plan includes beautifying the area surrounding the tank and creating a "visually stunning environment" that enhances the experience of darshan. Multiple development programs have been proposed to transform the town, integrating modern facilities while retaining its spiritual essence.
