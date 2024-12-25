Rs 100 Cr Scam Unearthed At Tirumala's Parakamani, Immediate Action Needed: TTD Member

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member Bhanuprakash Reddy has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged Parakamani scam at Tirumala temple.

A scam worth Rs 100 crore has been unearthed in Parakamani and it is high time that the culprits are brought to justice, Reddy said. In a formal representation to the chairman of the TTD board of trustees, Reddy alleged of serious irregularities in handling of foreign currency donations and demanded an immediate probe.

"I have come across undeniable evidence pointing towards one CV Ravikumar, who was entrusted with counting foreign currency on behalf of Pedda Jiar. For years, he has been siphoning off foreign currency worth Rs 200 crore. This is a grave betrayal of public trust," Reddy alleged.

He further added that Ravikumar had undergone a surgical procedure to implant a secret chest in his body, enabling him to smuggle currency without detection. "This kind of audacity to bypass security systems indicates a well-orchestrated operation," Reddy said.

According to Reddy, on April 29, 2023, Ravikumar was caught red-handed while transporting Srivari Hundi cash. Despite vigilance assistant security officer Satish Kumar filing a complaint and an FIR being registered, no strict action was taken, he said. Instead, a shady compromise was reached in the Lok Adalat in September 2023 and this is unacceptable, he added.

He accused some TTD officials, along with police and former TTD chairman, of threatening Ravikumar and confiscating assets worth Rs 100 crore under suspicious circumstances. "This cover-up reeks of collusion, and we cannot allow such dishonesty to continue under our watch," he said.

"I demand an immediate investigation into this scam. Every rupee donated by devotees is sacred and must be accounted for. The individuals involved, regardless of their position, must face the law," Reddy asserted.

He urged the TTD board of trustees to implement robust measures to safeguard the sanctity of the temple’s finances. "This is not just about money. It’s about protecting the faith of millions of devotees who trust us with their offerings," Reddy concluded.