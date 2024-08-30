TTD Makes Aadhaar Validation Compulsory For Tokenless Devotees Seeking Tirupati Laddu Prasadam

Hyderabad: To sell Laddu prasadams to devotees in a more transparent manner, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made Aadhaar validation a must for token-less devotees, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said on Thursday, August 29.

"This new measure aims to address the middlemen menace in the hill town. While the laddu distribution system for devotees with valid darshan tickets remains the same, devotees who do not have darshan tickets can reach out to any of the counters from 48-62, register their Aadhaar, get it validated and purchase two laddus," Chowdhary said.

He said that an observation has been made that some agents have been misusing and exploiting the provision and selling of the laddus in the black market. "The decision comes to curtail this practice. Henceforth devotees, who do not have darshan tokens can register their Aadhaar card at the laddu counters and receive two laddus," said Chowdhary.

Special counters have been set up in the Laddu Complex and devotees can receive the laddus at counters number 48 to 62. Appealing to the devotees, the EO asked devotees not to believe in false rumours being spread by certain sections of the media. "Kindly cooperate with TTD," Chowdhary requested.

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the hills of Tirumala at Tirupati in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, India. Lord Sri Venkateswara, also known as Srinivasa, Balaji, and Veṅkaṭachalapati, made Tirumala his abode 5,000 years ago.

Even before him, it was Lord Varahaswami who had made Tirumala his abode. Since then, many devotees have continued to construct grand entrances on the ramparts of the temple over generations. The temple complex is spread over 16.2 acres of land.