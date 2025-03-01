Rs 10 Lakh For Breakfast, Rs 17 Lakh Each For Lunch And Dinner: TTD Launches One-Day Annaprasadam Donation Scheme

Tirumala: The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust of the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh has introduced a one-day donation scheme to provide free, hygienic, and nutritious meals to devotees visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

Donors Can Personally Serve Annaprasadam

In a statement issued on Friday, the TTD announced that devotees can donate Rs 44 lakh to sponsor a full day of Annaprasadam distribution at Vengamamba Annaprasadam Bhavan. Donors will also have the opportunity to personally serve the meals, and their names will be displayed at the facility, the TTD said.

Breakdown of the Donation

Rs 10 lakh for breakfast

Rs 17 lakh for lunch

Rs 17 lakh for dinner

This initiative aims to encourage philanthropic contributions while ensuring that lakhs of pilgrims receive free prasadam as part of the temple’s service tradition.

As per the website of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme was started by T.T.Devasthanams on 6-4-1985 with serving of free food to 2,000 pilgrims per day at Tirumala by the then Chief Minister of A.P. Sri Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao.

The scheme was transformed into an independent trust by name “Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust” with effect from 1-4-1994.The Executive Officer, T.T.D is the Chairman to the Trust. The name of the Trust has been changed as “Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust” with effect from 1-04-2014.

This trust is being run with the donations received from Devotees / Donors from all over the world. The trust deposited all the donations in nationalized banks and the interest accrued on it is being utilized to meet the expenditure of the trust.