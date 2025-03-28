ETV Bharat / state

TTD-Google Tie-Up To Ensure AI-Integrated Tirumala Darshan

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is taking proactive steps to ensure that devotees can have a swift and seamless darshan of Lord Balaji. Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s suggestion to leverage technology for improved services, TTD is preparing to sign an agreement with Google, which has offered its Artificial Intelligence (AI) services free of cost. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TTD and Google is expected to be signed within a week to ten days.

AI for seamless darshan

While some temples in the state use AI primarily for providing information, TTD aims to integrate AI into multiple aspects of its operations, including accommodation, queue management, and other essential services.

By analysing data on peak seasons and visitor trends, TTD can make necessary arrangements in advance to prevent overcrowding and enhance the pilgrim experience.

AI will also assist in guiding devotees on darshan procedures, dress codes, and local regulations, with multilingual support for international and domestic visitors.

AI-powered crowd control and security

Once Google’s AI technology is implemented in Tirumala, devotees will be able to check congestion levels in real time through Google Maps. Information regarding room availability, Central Enquiry Office, health centres, Anna Prasadam centres, and Kalyanakatta will be accessible via mobile notifications, reducing the need for in-person inquiries.