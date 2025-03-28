TTD-Google Tie-Up To Ensure AI-Integrated Tirumala Darshan

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is taking proactive steps to ensure that devotees can have a swift and seamless darshan of Lord Balaji. Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s suggestion to leverage technology for improved services, TTD is preparing to sign an agreement with Google, which has offered its Artificial Intelligence (AI) services free of cost. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TTD and Google is expected to be signed within a week to ten days.
AI for seamless darshan
While some temples in the state use AI primarily for providing information, TTD aims to integrate AI into multiple aspects of its operations, including accommodation, queue management, and other essential services.
By analysing data on peak seasons and visitor trends, TTD can make necessary arrangements in advance to prevent overcrowding and enhance the pilgrim experience.
AI will also assist in guiding devotees on darshan procedures, dress codes, and local regulations, with multilingual support for international and domestic visitors.
AI-powered crowd control and security
Once Google’s AI technology is implemented in Tirumala, devotees will be able to check congestion levels in real time through Google Maps. Information regarding room availability, Central Enquiry Office, health centres, Anna Prasadam centres, and Kalyanakatta will be accessible via mobile notifications, reducing the need for in-person inquiries.
This system will also benefit TTD officials in managing queues effectively, minimising long waiting hours in sheds. Google will install AI-powered cameras at strategic locations in Tirumala, enhancing security measures.
These cameras will help vigilance staff and police monitor suspicious activity, identify offenders, and curb the activities of brokers, thereby protecting devotees from fraudulent practices.
Unique permanent ID for devotees
If the AI project proves successful, TTD plans to introduce a unique permanent ID for each devotee. This ID will enable pilgrims to book darshan, accommodation, and other services seamlessly.
TTD will maintain records of each visitor’s bookings, ensuring better management of facilities. Additionally, devotees will be able to register grievances, provide feedback, and share suggestions with authorities, improving overall transparency and responsiveness.
Pilot project before full-scale implementation
TTD executive officer Shyamala Rao stated that the agreement with Google aligns with the CM’s directive to enhance the pilgrimage experience for ordinary devotees. The AI-driven system will initially be tested as a pilot project, during which challenges will be identified and resolved before full-scale implementation as per the government’s directives. With these technological advancements, TTD aims to offer a smoother, hassle-free darshan experience for devotees while improving overall management at Tirumala.