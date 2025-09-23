ETV Bharat / state

TTD Gets Country's First AI Command Control Centre To Facilitate Devotees

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to make it more convenient for thousands of devotees who come for the darshan of the Kali Yuga deity at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

A first in the country, an AI Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), to be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 25, has been made available at the temple premises with the support of NRIs. The system, installed at the Vaikuntam I complex, will lead to improved crowd control, accommodation and safety of devotees.

The CCTV footage of all departments will be displayed on a giant screen in the ICCC, where more than 25 technical staff will supervise and inform the authorities on live updates. In addition to the existing ones, AI will assess the crowd of devotees at Alipiri itself with the newly installed special cameras. The AI will track how many devotees are in the queues, how long they have been waiting, the condition of the Sarvadarshan, etc.

Devotees will be identified through facial recognition technology in cases of accidents and other untoward incidents. The camera will also help locate the missing devotees. Based on the facial movements (gestures) of the devotees, one gets to know the difficult situation they are in. It will also show the queues, accommodation and other facilities in real time with 3D maps and pictures. Crowded areas will be shown as red spots, and action will be taken.

The online monitoring will prevent cyber attacks, inappropriate posts on social media and false information online to tarnish the image of TTD by letting the administration know about the condition of the devotees from time to time and make the darshan of the deity more convenient. It shows the nearest ways to evacuate devotees in case of an emergency.