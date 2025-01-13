TTD Outsourced Employee Caught Stealing 100 Grams Of Gold Biscuits In Tirumala

Tirumala: An outsourced employee responsible for handling valuables at Srivari Parakamani was caught in the act of stealing gold biscuits. Vigilance officials found 100 grams of gold biscuits concealed in a trolley by Veelisetty Penchalayya, a resident of Korlagunta Maruti Nagar in Tirupati. Penchalayya had been tasked with transporting cash and valuables for Union Bank during his duties at Parakamani.
On Saturday, while moving goods in a trolley from the first floor to the upper floor of the Parakamani building, Penchalayya accessed a tray containing gold items. Vigilance staff, upon inspecting the trolley, found the hidden gold biscuits. After reviewing the CCTV footage and confirming the theft, they handed him over to the Tirumala police.
Investigation Intensified
The police intensified the investigation to determine if Penchalayya had any accomplices or if he had been involved in similar thefts in the past.
Theft of Hundis at Sri Vinayaka Swamy Temple
In another incident, two hundis were stolen from the Sri Vinayaka Swamy temple at Balajinagar in Tirumala. After the temple was closed on Saturday night, locals discovered the theft when they opened the temple on Sunday morning. The thieves left the hundis at a nearby community building, stealing only the gifts inside, leaving behind the cash, which is estimated to be around Rs 50,000. The Tirumala Two Town police and Clues Team collected evidence from the scene.
Read more: Tirumala Vigilance Officer Under Fire For Misusing Lost Valuables Of Devotees