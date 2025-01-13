ETV Bharat / state

TTD Outsourced Employee Caught Stealing 100 Grams Of Gold Biscuits In Tirumala

Employees counting cash, gold and other offerings made by devotees at Tirumala (Inset) A gold biscuit stolen by an outsourced employee. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: An outsourced employee responsible for handling valuables at Srivari Parakamani was caught in the act of stealing gold biscuits. Vigilance officials found 100 grams of gold biscuits concealed in a trolley by Veelisetty Penchalayya, a resident of Korlagunta Maruti Nagar in Tirupati. Penchalayya had been tasked with transporting cash and valuables for Union Bank during his duties at Parakamani.

On Saturday, while moving goods in a trolley from the first floor to the upper floor of the Parakamani building, Penchalayya accessed a tray containing gold items. Vigilance staff, upon inspecting the trolley, found the hidden gold biscuits. After reviewing the CCTV footage and confirming the theft, they handed him over to the Tirumala police.

Investigation Intensified

The police intensified the investigation to determine if Penchalayya had any accomplices or if he had been involved in similar thefts in the past.