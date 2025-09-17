TTD Announces 1,000 Temples In Andhra Dalit Villages, ISRO to Track Brahmotsavam Crowds
Published : September 17, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Tirumala: In a significant decision, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that 1,000 temples will be built in Dalit villages across Andhra Pradesh in the first phase, following the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
TTD Trust Board chairman BR Naidu revealed that each temple will be constructed at a cost ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, depending on local conditions. Funds for this initiative will be sanctioned through the Srivani Trust, he added.
Naidu said five to six temples will be constructed in every assembly constituency as per the recommendations of local public representatives. He said this as an initiative to strengthen social and spiritual inclusivity by ensuring that Dalit villages receive their share of temple infrastructure.
The announcement was made during the TTD Governing Council meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam, scheduled from September 24 to October 2.
The festivities will begin with Ankurarpana on September 23 evening, followed by the traditional flag hoisting on September 24. On the same day, CM Chandrababu Naidu will present silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government and participate in the Peddashesha Vahana Seva.
For the first time, ISRO’s satellite technology will be used to estimate the number of devotees during Brahmotsavam. L&T is extending technical support for real-time crowd monitoring and control. The Vahana Sevas will also be broadcast live in HD quality.
The board has also sanctioned major developmental works, including ₹7.20 crore for the Sri Venkateswara Temple at Anantavaram in Guntur district and ₹5.73 crore for the Sri Pattabhirama Swamy Temple at Valmikipuram. Land donations worth nearly ₹90 lakh were also pledged by philanthropists from Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, TTD has cancelled all special darshans for NRIs, senior citizens, parents with infants, and the disabled between September 23 and October 2 in view of the massive crowds expected.