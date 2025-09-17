ETV Bharat / state

TTD Announces 1,000 Temples In Andhra Dalit Villages, ISRO to Track Brahmotsavam Crowds

Tirumala: In a significant decision, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that 1,000 temples will be built in Dalit villages across Andhra Pradesh in the first phase, following the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TTD Trust Board chairman BR Naidu revealed that each temple will be constructed at a cost ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, depending on local conditions. Funds for this initiative will be sanctioned through the Srivani Trust, he added.

Naidu said five to six temples will be constructed in every assembly constituency as per the recommendations of local public representatives. He said this as an initiative to strengthen social and spiritual inclusivity by ensuring that Dalit villages receive their share of temple infrastructure.

The announcement was made during the TTD Governing Council meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam, scheduled from September 24 to October 2.