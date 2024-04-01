TSRTC to Deliver 'Talaṃbralu' of Lord Ram and Sita's Celestial Wedding at Devotees Doorsteps

Published : 19 hours ago

he Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to present the 'Talaṃbralu' (rice mixed with turmeric) of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy's celestial wedding to be performed at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami this year as well.

The TSRTC is making arrangements to deliver 'Talaṃbralu' of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy's celestial wedding at the doorsteps of devotees during Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to present the 'Talaṃbralu' (rice mixed with turmeric) of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy's celestial wedding to be performed at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami this year as well. Like last year, this time too, with the cooperation of the Endowments Department, 'Talaṃbralu' will be delivered to the homes of devotees. Devotees who want to buy these 'Talaṃbralu' have to pay Rs.151 and register the details at TSRTC logistics centres. 'Talaṃbralu' will be delivered to the homes of devotees after the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita.

Devotees, who are unable to attend the Sri Ramanavami celebrations at Bhadrachalam on April 17 can use these services. All TSRTC logistics counters in the state have been given the facility to book 'Talaṃbralu'. TSRTC marketing executives also receive orders directly from devotees. The officials advised that the devotees, who want to avail 'Talaṃbralu' service should contact TSRTC call centre phone numbers 040-23450033, 040-69440000, 040-69440069.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar unveiled the booking poster of Bhadradri Sri Sitaramula Kalyana Talaṃbralu at Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad on Monday. After launching the booking of Talaṃbralu on the occasion, he said.

Two years ago, the TSRTC management decided to send these unique 'Talaṃbralu' to the houses of devotees. This effort received a great response from the devotees. Devotees are booking Talaṃbralu in huge numbers due to their faith. In 2022, around 89,000 devotees have booked Talaṃbralu. Last year, we provided Talaṃbralu to 1.17 lakh devotees, he pointed out.

