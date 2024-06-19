TS-NAB Raids Illegal Alprazolam Manufacturing Unit In Sangareddy, 2 Held

Sangareddy: Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) on Tuesday raided an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing unit that was being operated at a poultry farm in Kothapalli village of Gummadidala mandal in Sangareddy district, police said.

Two manufacturers were arrested with 2.6 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 40 lakh and raw materials worth Rs 60 lakh. Search is one for the third, officials said. Alprazolam, an extremely addictive drug, was being manufactured in this unit for the last six months and sold to toddy shops, Sangareddy SP Rupesh said.

Rupesh said the unit is being run at the poultry farm of Gosukoda Anji Reddy, a resident of Gummadila and were assisted by two others namely Prabhakar Goud and Kyasaram Rakesh from Panchalingala in Vikarabad district.

Anji Reddy made the investments and brought the raw materials to the manufacturing unit while Rakesh worked as a chemist and Prabhakar Goud collected the drug from the unit and sold it to toddy shops.

The main accused Saikumar Goud guided others about the raw materials. He was earlier arrested for possessing Alprazolam and is currently lodged in Charlapalli Jail.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising TS-NAB DSP Sridhar and CI Santhosh raided the unit on Monday midnight. Around 2.6 kg of Alprazolam worth Rs 40 lakh and raw materials costing Rs 60 lakh were seized from the site.

Anji Reddy and Rakesh have been arrested while Prabhakar Goud is absconding, the SP said.

