TS NAB, Excise Police Nab Two People for Selling Weed Chocolates in Hyderabad

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

The two accused hailed from Assam and Odisha and traded 'ganja' chocolates in Hyderabad. A whopping 6.4 kg of total ganja chocolates were seized from the two accused.

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) and Excise police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly trading 'ganja' (weed) and selling them here via courier service.

TS NAB Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya said one Hilaluddin Mazumdar (29) came to Hyderabad from Assam hunting for a job in 2021. Within a few days, he started working at a 'paan' shop in Nanakranguda.

"A whopping 560 ganja chocolates weighing 2.8 kg were seized from Mazumdar. He was taken into custody and handed over to Gachibowli police," Sandilya added.

According to the TS NAB Commissioner, in 2022 Hilaluddin set up a 'paan' shop near Kavuri Kapil Hub. "It is here he met Bipin, from Lucknow, who informed him about the high demand for weed chocolates in the area. They started placing orders for weed chocolates and delivering them to customers through the Express B courier service," the senior official added.

"The second accused Somya Ranjanmalik from Odisha was found selling weed chocolates in Kokapet. Around 3.6 kg of weed chocolates were seized and he was arrested by the police," added Sandeep Sandilya.

Customs inspector Devender Rao said that preliminary investigation revealed that Somya got the chocolates delivered from Odisha's Baleshwar district and sold them here.

It is understood that a resident of the Madhuban Colony, Rajendranagar Circle, Ranjamalik worked as a labourer in a local industry. "Excise police got a tip-off about him selling weed after which they nabbed him," sources added.

