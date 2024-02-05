Prove Corruption Charges; Will Quit Politics: Hemant Soren's Challenge to BJP

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in State Assembly on Monday

Ranchi: Arrested JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took part in a trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led Centre for plotting to 'oust tribals' from becoming Chief Ministers in Jharkhand.

"The BJP is anti-tribal and does not want to see a tribal to become Chief Minister in Jharkhand but it must realise that in a tribal state, only a tribal is going to be at the helm. They unleashed all cloak-and-dagger tactics to prevent me from remaining the CM of the state but now another tribal has become the Chief Minister," Soren said at the assembly.

The JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre. JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

"I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics," said Hemant Soren. The ex-chief minister who is in ED custody now was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote. "January 31 was a black chapter in India's history. A chief minister was arrested at the behest of the Raj Bhavan. The BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes," Soren said.

"However, I will not shed tears now. I will give a befitting reply to the feudal forces at an appropriate time," Hemant Soren said. Claiming that Tribals would be forced to shun their religion as BR Ambedkar was compelled to convert to Buddhism, he alleged that the BJP considers Tribals "untouchable". "Tribals and Dalits are not safe under the present regime in the country I will come back with more strength. Opposition's conspiracy will be thwarted," Hemant Soren said.

When the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at Ayodhya took place on January 22, the BJP had stated it would bring Ram Rajya, he said, adding: First they destabilise the government in Bihar and then in Jharkhand. Earlier, a special court in Ranchi had allowed Hemant Soren to participate in the floor test.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on February 2. Soren had filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new government.

He had pleaded before the court that he is a member of the assembly and has a right to participate in the special session of the House. JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant's arrest.