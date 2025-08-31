Trump’s Tariff: Uttarakhand's Pharma Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid 50% Trade Levy on Indian Exports

Dehradun: Trump's tariff, slapped on 27 August, is having a bearing on all the products exported from India. America has currently kept the pharmaceuticals, electronics, and petrochemical sectors out of the purview of tariffs.

In the initial phase, the Trump administration has also talked about imposing tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector. There has been a stir in every sector since the tariff was imposed on the products exported from the country to America.

In view of this, India is emphasising becoming 100% self-reliant along with finding other markets to tackle future challenges. According to the report released by the Global Trade Research Initiative on April 7, India exports products of about 17 sectors to America. These include fish, petroleum products, organic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastic and articles, rubber and articles and other products.

According to the report released by the Global Trade Research Initiative, the market share of pharmaceutical products imported from India to the US in 2024 was 54.5 per cent. That is, India exported 12726.6 million US dollars only in the pharmaceutical sector.

Similarly, in 2024, Ireland exported 36.11 per cent, China 12.58 per cent, and Switzerland 6.46 per cent of pharmaceutical products.

There are more than 3,000 pharma companies in India. Out of which about 650 pharma companies are approved by the US FDA. In such a situation, only these companies export medicines to America. Out of about 650 US FDA approved pharma companies present across the country, six firms are present in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand not only produces about 20 per cent of the total medicines produced in the country but also makes an important contribution to exports. There are 285 pharma units in Uttarakhand.

Out of the number, 242 pharma units are certified by the WHO. The pharma companies from Uttarakhand export medicines to more than 15 states of India, as well as more than 20 countries.

On the question of the Trump tariff, Professor Devna Sharma, HOD of the Economics Department of DAV College, said, "Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariff on India. It seems that he is punishing India for buying oil from Russia. The Indian government is working on its strategies regarding this, but the effect of Trump tariff can be seen in the country. The Indian government is looking for a way to avoid the Trump tariff. New markets are also being explored so that it does not affect the general public."

Pankaj Gupta, president of the Industry Association of Uttarakhand, said that the pharmaceutical sector has been kept out of the tariff, but given the volatile situation, worries remain. According to experts, if even a 25 per cent tariff is imposed on the pharmaceutical sector, then the prices of medicines in America will increase by about 13 to 14 per cent.

"In such a situation, the industry is currently in a wait-and-watch situation. How the Indian government tackle Trump remains to be seen, " Gupta said. He said that the market share of Indian pharmaceutical products in the US market is about 40 per cent. Every year, pharmaceutical products worth about $20 billion are exported to the US.

Exporting medicines to the US is not easy, but only those pharma companies can export medicines to the US which are US FDA approved. There are about 650 pharma companies in the country which are US FDA approved. Out of which 6 pharma companies are US FDA approved.