Trump's Tariff: Present Tense, Future Uncertain For Mirzapur-Bhadohi Carpet Manufacturers

Mirzapur: The US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian imports has caused significant uproar in India's carpet industry. As a result, the carpet industry is one of the hardest hit among other sectors in India. About 80% of India’s carpets are exported to the United States.

People engaged in work in the carpet industry in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur-Bhadohi region, which produces the majority of the country's carpets, are spending anxious days. Pitted with adversity at present, carpet manufacturers are staring at an uncertain future. Local traders are expressing deep concern, as this tariff could potentially devastate the industry.



Crisis for workers and traders

Mirzapur-Bhadohi is home to approximately 80,000 artisans, and a large portion of the regional economy depends on the carpet trade. Mohammad Javed Khan, a carpet trader, said carpets are now being left to pile up in warehouses and even dumped at Mumbai airport as businesses are hit hard.

The Indian carpet sector is valued at a whopping Rs 20,000 crores, with around Rs 17,000 crores worth of exports heading to the U.S. alone. The new tariff poses a challenge for approximately one crore workers, skilled and unskilled, across the country. As many as 25 lakh of them are unskilled workers in Mirzapur-Bhadohi.

With the market for carpets shrinking drastically, the risk of unemployment looms large for millions of people. According to Khan, government intervention is a must. He urged subsidies to prevent the collapse of this crucial industry.



50-60% decline in exports

Former CEPC President Siddhnath Singh said he sees a 50-60% decline in carpet exports as a direct fallout of the Trump tariff. The industry's losses could total up to Rs 9,000 crores, he said.

"Before 1990, the Indian carpet sector enjoyed government incentives like cash rebates, income tax exemptions, and interest rate discounts, which have since been abolished," he said. He further said that without similar support from the government now, the sector faces an uncertain future.

Adverse effect in Mirzapur-Bhadohi

The effects of the tariff are already being felt in Mirzapur-Bhadohi, with many orders from the U.S. now put on hold. Virendra Kumar, joint deputy commissioner, said that earlier tariffs were just 2%, but have now skyrocketed to 52%.

American buyers are demanding steep discounts, often up to 25-30%, putting immense pressure on Indian exporters. With competitors like Turkey offering lower rates, the pressure on Indian businesses to compete is escalating.

