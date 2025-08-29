ETV Bharat / state

Trump’s Tariff Hike Puts Odisha’s Shrimp Industry And Women Workers at Risk

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s shrimp industry, one of the state’s largest export sectors, is facing a major setback after the United States announced a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood. The move, implemented in August, has cast uncertainty over the future of more than 10 lakh women employed in shrimp processing factories, alongside 16 lakh people dependent on the trade.

Shrimp exports are a lifeline for Odisha’s coastal economy. The state accounts for nearly 60,000 metric tonnes of shrimp exports annually, with companies such as Falcon Marines, Balasore Marine, and Magnum leading the trade. Collectively, Odisha earns over ₹4,700 crore from seafood exports, with the US alone contributing 30 per cent of this market.

Industry representatives warn that the sudden tariff hike has doubled shrimp prices, pushing American consumers away and forcing exporters to cut down shipments drastically. “Earlier, over 130 containers would leave for the US at once; now only 30 are being shipped,” said Tara Ranjan Patnaik, Chairman of Falcon Marines.

The crisis is expected to hit women hardest, as 80 per cent of Odisha’s seafood workforce is female. “If this continues, families depending on shrimp processing wages will struggle to survive,” said a worker from Balasore.