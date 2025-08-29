Trump’s Tariff Hike Puts Odisha’s Shrimp Industry And Women Workers at Risk

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s shrimp industry, one of the state’s largest export sectors, is facing a major setback after the United States announced a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood. The move, implemented in August, has cast uncertainty over the future of more than 10 lakh women employed in shrimp processing factories, alongside 16 lakh people dependent on the trade.
Shrimp exports are a lifeline for Odisha’s coastal economy. The state accounts for nearly 60,000 metric tonnes of shrimp exports annually, with companies such as Falcon Marines, Balasore Marine, and Magnum leading the trade. Collectively, Odisha earns over ₹4,700 crore from seafood exports, with the US alone contributing 30 per cent of this market.
Industry representatives warn that the sudden tariff hike has doubled shrimp prices, pushing American consumers away and forcing exporters to cut down shipments drastically. “Earlier, over 130 containers would leave for the US at once; now only 30 are being shipped,” said Tara Ranjan Patnaik, Chairman of Falcon Marines.
The crisis is expected to hit women hardest, as 80 per cent of Odisha’s seafood workforce is female. “If this continues, families depending on shrimp processing wages will struggle to survive,” said a worker from Balasore.
Exporters have appealed to both the state and central governments for urgent intervention. Patnaik has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging diplomatic steps to address the trade issue.
Beyond women workers, the tariff shock is also affecting prawn farmers, fishermen, and small businesses in coastal districts, with farm-gate prices already falling. The industry fears further losses if the US market remains inaccessible.
The Trump administration’s decision comes against the backdrop of growing tensions over India’s trade policies and its energy ties with Russia. While India exported seafood worth ₹22,000 crore to the US last year, exporters now warn that unless duties are rolled back, markets may shift to Europe, China, or Vietnam, though none match the scale of American demand.
