Trump Tariffs Hit Bhagalpur Silk, Exporters Hit Pause, Goods Worth Rs 70-80 Cr Stuck In Warehouses

''The weavers here send their goods to businessmen through moneylenders. Our goods travel to America through that chain. Among the foreign buyers, USA is the major player. We had received an order from a silk trader of Bhagalpur but now he has refused to pick up the goods. We have goods worth Rs 1.25 crore lying here," Hemant said.

Hemant Kumar, a weaver of Champanagar Tanti Bazaar of Nathnagar said this area is known for weavers but with employment opportunities shrinking, people have been migrating to other places.

Bhagalpur silk is a premium fabric known for its luxurious texture and colours with Madhubani motifs. A Bhagalpuri silk is usually heavy due to the intricate works in the pallu.

To understand the gravity of the situation, ETV Bharat spoke to several weavers, traders and exporters of different areas of Bhagalpur.

Bhagalpur: The silk business of Bihar's Bhagalpur district is in trouble following the United States' steep new tariffs on Indian imports. Ever since imposition of the 50 percent tariff, American buyers have paused taking orders as traders claimed that goods worth Rs 70 to 80 crore have been dumped, leading to crisis for the thousands of weaver families.

Echoing the same, another weaver Alok Kumar said Bhagalpur silk business was already in trouble and the additional US tariffs have come as the last nail to the coffin. "After imposition of 50 percent tariff on Indian textiles, American cloth has become cheaper so why would they buy cloth from here? Thus, we are not only receiving any new orders but the existing orders have been rejected. All our silk sarees are lying dumped in the warehouse. Here, we have goods worth Rs 80 to 90 lakh," Alok said.

Exporter Sanjeev Kumar said they have been doing business with USA for many years so Bhagalpur silk is also called "America Mail". "Shirt, shawl and saree used to travel to America from here. Champanagar of Bhagalpur is like an ocean of silk where it is difficult to assess the number orders each businessman has. For me, goods worth crores are stuck. The new tarrif has raised the price by 1.5 percent so naturally we won't have any takers", he said.

Another exporter, Amit Lal, claimed Bhagalpur silk garments worth goods worth Rs 70 to 80 crore have been stuck. "A garment earlier sold for Rs 1,500 now costs more than 2,300 due to the 50 percent tariff. American buyers are not ready to buy the goods at such an exorbitant price," Amit said.

According to the traders, they were recovering from the blow of the Covid pandemic when the US tariffs have wrecked havoc. Silk trader Tahseen Shabad said, "Covid had already broken us. The annual business with America which was Rs 200 crore, had reduced to Rs 50 crore following Covid pandemic and the additional tariffs have worsened the situation. It seems that things have come to a standstill."

Former member of Bihar Weavers Welfare Committee, Alim Ansari said the Jhudi Silk, Tussar Katia, Katia-Katia, Matka Silk and Ghicha used to be exported to America. These are used in garments and furnishing items.

Afzal Alam, president of Puraini Weavers Committee, said no shipment has been done in the last one month. "This is not only a problem for the weavers, but also affected the artisans who are engaged in dyeing, printing and packing. The situation has become such that all of them are on the verge of unemployment," Afzal said.