Truck Laden With Rice Rice Skids Off Road, Crushes Sleeping Woman, Her Two Sons Under Its Wheels In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident in the Behta Mujawar police station area of Unnao, a truck carrying rice from Bangarmau to Sandil lost control and overturned in a confectionery shop late on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a woman and her two children. The victims were identified as Sarla (35), Karan (15), and Vicky (13), all from the same family.

According to Bangarmau CO Arvind Chaurasia, the accident occurred around 1.30 am when the truck veered off its path and crashed into the shop owned by Rajkumar. Rajkumar and his family were sleeping inside the shop after closing hours, unaware of the impending tragedy.

Upon overturning, the heavy truck flattened the shop, trapping Sarla, Karan and Vicky underneath. Local authorities rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call and promptly worked to lift the truck and retrieve the victims. Sadly, all three had succumbed to their injuries by the time they were freed.

The bodies were transferred to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Rajkumar, the bereaved husband and father, expressed profound grief over the sudden loss of his wife and two sons. Meanwhile, the police officials assured that necessary legal actions would be taken in response to the accident.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine whether factors such as speed, road conditions, or mechanical failure contributed to the truck losing control. As the probe into the incident continues, preparations are made fo the victims final rites.