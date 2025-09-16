ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Driver Ploughs Truck Into Pedestrians In Indore; 2 Killed, 11 Injured

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone-1) Krishna Lalchandani told ANI that the truck driver was highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle on Kalani Nagar road, which led to the accident.

The accident occurred on Kalani Nagar Road in the district at around 7 pm. CCTV footage from the spot shows the truck ramming into several vehicles, with police saying that it continued to do so for around 500 meters and dragged a bike along.

Indore: At least two people were killed and 11 others injured on Monday night when an out-of-control truck driven by a drunk man ran over several pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire.

"A bike also came under its grip and was dragged along till Bada Ganpati Crossing. So far, two people have died. Nine people are injured, including three who are seriously injured. Both the deceased persons are male," the officer said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the front part of the truck caught fire after the bike came under it. The truck driver is in police custody, and he was in an inebriated state. He has been sent for a medical examination. The truck covered around 500 meters while hitting the vehicles," the police officer said.

Crowds gathered at the accident site and at hospitals and raised slogans against the police and administration. Protesters alleged that heavy commercial vehicles are not permitted on the busy road and questioned how the truck entered the area despite the deployment of traffic police personnel at crucial road junctions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and directed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit Indore. "This is a very sad incident. After taking detailed information, I have directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to visit Indore for inspection. I have also ordered a preliminary fact-based inquiry into the reasons behind the entry of heavy vehicles in the city before 11 PM," Yadav posted on official X handle.

The Chief Minister added that he was in constant touch with the Indore administration and assured that no lapses would be allowed in the medical treatment of the injured.