3 Dead, 2 Critical After Truck Runs Over Pavement Dwellers In Delhi's Shastri Park Area

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three persons died and two are in a critical state after a truck allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The truck driver fled after driving the truck for some distance. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Efforts to identify the deceased are underway. The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Mustaq and 36-year-old Kamlesh. Police said that around 5.30 AM they received information via a PCR call that a truck coming from Seelampur towards Lohe Ki Bridge had injured five people sleeping on the divider.

Police rushed to the spot and admitted them at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three of them were declared 'brought dead'. The two who are critical have been shifted to GTB Hospital, the officer added. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near Shastri Park's watermelon market.

Slum dwellers living nearby often sleep on the divider. Several of them were sleeping on the divider on Monday night as well. At around dawn, they woke up after hearing a loud thudding noise and saw the truck driver running away. They tried to stop him but he allegedly pelted stones at the locals.