ETV Bharat / state

3 Dead, 2 Critical After Truck Runs Over Pavement Dwellers In Delhi's Shastri Park Area

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Three persons died after a truck allegedly ran over people sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the early hours of Monday. Locals told police that they tried to nab the truck driver but he fled after pelting stones at them.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem
The truck that ran over three people in Northeast Delhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three persons died and two are in a critical state after a truck allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The truck driver fled after driving the truck for some distance. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Efforts to identify the deceased are underway. The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Mustaq and 36-year-old Kamlesh. Police said that around 5.30 AM they received information via a PCR call that a truck coming from Seelampur towards Lohe Ki Bridge had injured five people sleeping on the divider.

Police rushed to the spot and admitted them at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three of them were declared 'brought dead'. The two who are critical have been shifted to GTB Hospital, the officer added. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near Shastri Park's watermelon market.

Slum dwellers living nearby often sleep on the divider. Several of them were sleeping on the divider on Monday night as well. At around dawn, they woke up after hearing a loud thudding noise and saw the truck driver running away. They tried to stop him but he allegedly pelted stones at the locals.

Read More:

  1. Nepal Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 28; Uttar Pradesh Government Ensures Safe Return Of Survivors
  2. Karnataka Man Gets Lookalike Killed To Claim Insurance Money After Conspiring With Wife, Truck Driver

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three persons died and two are in a critical state after a truck allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The truck driver fled after driving the truck for some distance. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Efforts to identify the deceased are underway. The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Mustaq and 36-year-old Kamlesh. Police said that around 5.30 AM they received information via a PCR call that a truck coming from Seelampur towards Lohe Ki Bridge had injured five people sleeping on the divider.

Police rushed to the spot and admitted them at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three of them were declared 'brought dead'. The two who are critical have been shifted to GTB Hospital, the officer added. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near Shastri Park's watermelon market.

Slum dwellers living nearby often sleep on the divider. Several of them were sleeping on the divider on Monday night as well. At around dawn, they woke up after hearing a loud thudding noise and saw the truck driver running away. They tried to stop him but he allegedly pelted stones at the locals.

Read More:

  1. Nepal Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 28; Uttar Pradesh Government Ensures Safe Return Of Survivors
  2. Karnataka Man Gets Lookalike Killed To Claim Insurance Money After Conspiring With Wife, Truck Driver
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NORTHEAST DELHI TRUCK ACCIDENTSHASTRI PARK ACCIDENTTRUCK RUNS OVER PAVEMENT DWELLERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.