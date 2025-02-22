Woman Killed, 5 Injured After Truck Rams Into Vehicles On Highway In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: A woman was killed, and five others were seriously injured after a truck crashed into vehicles in the ghat section of a national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Saturday. The accident involving seven to eight vehicles occurred at Rahud ghat on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Chandwad around 10 pm on Friday, an official said.

He said that as per preliminary reports, the brakes of a truck heading towards Mumbai failed on a slope, and it crashed into seven to eight vehicles, including cars and trucks. The official said a 45-year-old woman in one of the cars was killed, five others were seriously injured, and a few persons sustained minor injuries in the accident.

He said the injured persons were rushed to Chandwad sub-district hospital. The official said the traffic came to a standstill on the highway for some time, and the situation normalised by morning.