ETV Bharat / state

Truck Rams Into Stationary SUV In Prayagraj; 4 Killed, Three Hurt

Prayagraj: Four people were killed and three sustained injuries when a truck rammed into a stationary SUV on the Kanpur-Varanasi Highway near Bigahiya village in the Ganga Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said that due to a breakdown, the SUV was parked on the roadside. While four of its occupants were sleeping in front of it, three women were resting inside the vehicle during the accident.

The impact of the collision was so fierce that the SUV was completely mangled. The bodies of the deceased and the injured passengers were rescued and rushed to the Soraon community health centre by personnel from the Soraon police. They were further referred to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. The bodies have been dispatched for autopsy.