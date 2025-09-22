Truck Rams Into Stationary SUV In Prayagraj; 4 Killed, Three Hurt
DCP (city) Abhishek Bharti said the family was returning from a 'Pind Daan' (a ritual offering) in Gaya, and the Kanpur police have been informed.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
Prayagraj: Four people were killed and three sustained injuries when a truck rammed into a stationary SUV on the Kanpur-Varanasi Highway near Bigahiya village in the Ganga Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said that due to a breakdown, the SUV was parked on the roadside. While four of its occupants were sleeping in front of it, three women were resting inside the vehicle during the accident.
The impact of the collision was so fierce that the SUV was completely mangled. The bodies of the deceased and the injured passengers were rescued and rushed to the Soraon community health centre by personnel from the Soraon police. They were further referred to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. The bodies have been dispatched for autopsy.
"The deceased have been identified as Suresh Saini, Suresh Bajpai, his wife, and Ramsagar Awasthi, all residents of Kanpur. Three injured persons have been hospitalised. Prem Narayan, a sexagenarian passenger, had a close shave and identified the victims later. Efforts are on to trace the driver of the vehicle that collided with the SUV," the DCP said.
Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief measures.
