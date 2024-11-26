ETV Bharat / state

2 Children Among 5 Crushed To Death After Truck Ploughs Into Tent In Kerala's Thrissur

The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Thrissur, Tuesday morning.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

Thrissur: At least five people, including two children, were killed and as many persons injured when a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this central Kerala district early on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at 4.30 am, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, with the condition of two individuals reported as serious, police said. Among the deceased are two children, aged one-and-a-half and four years. Two women were also killed.

The driver and cleaner of the vehicle have been taken into custody, police added.

