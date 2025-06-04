ETV Bharat / state

4 Children Among 9 Killed As Truck Overturns On Van In MP's Jhabua

A cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in the Jhabua district on Wednesday, killing 9 people and injuring 2 others.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

Jhabua: Nine people were killed, including four children and three women, and two others sustained serious injuries after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am near the Saheli railway station in Meghnagar police station area when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function in Bhavpura village, they said.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on a van, said Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla. Nine people were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh (40), Savli (35), Vinod (16), Payal (12), Madhi (38), Vijay Bharu Bamaniya (14), Kanta (14), Ragini (9), and Akali (35), while the two injured Payal Somla Parmar (19) and Ashu (5) were rushed to the nearby Thandla and Meghnagar civil hospitals -- all residents of Shivgarh Mahuda village in Meghnagar.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to the Thandla Civil Hospital in an ambulance. Efforts are underway to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot, police said.

