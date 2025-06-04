ETV Bharat / state

4 Children Among 9 Killed As Truck Overturns On Van In MP's Jhabua

Jhabua: Nine people were killed, including four children and three women, and two others sustained serious injuries after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am near the Saheli railway station in Meghnagar police station area when the victims, belonging to the same family, were returning from a marriage function in Bhavpura village, they said.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on a van, said Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla. Nine people were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.