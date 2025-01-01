ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Truck Overturns On Motorcycle In UP’s Hathras

Hathras: Three motorcycle riders, including a mother-son duo, died here on Wednesday after a truck overturned on them while avoiding a collision with another two-wheeler, police said. The accident occurred near Hatisa Bridge in the Hathras Gate police station area, they said.

"The deceased were identified as Reshmi Devi (65) and her son Vijaypal (40), both residents of Khajuria village. They died on the spot," Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said.

The third victim, Ramveer Singh (33), was a resident of Railway Colony, Mathura, originally from Bairni village in Etah, and was crushed under the overturned truck along with his motorcycle, the SP said.