Truck overturns on car in UP's Sonbhadra, four killed

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Sonbhadra (UP): Four people died on the spot when a truck overturned on their car in the Pipri area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said. Pipri SHO Sri Ram Yadav said, "One Deepak Sharma, Ramayan Sharma, Reeta Sharma and Sukwari Sharma were travelling in their car when a truck carrying ash overturned on their vehicle."

The four victims died on the spot. The police managed to recover their bodies after hours with the help of locals. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. "Deepak Sharma was a native of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. They were on their way to Varanasi," Yadav said.

